Quiz: How much do you know about the Six Nations Championship?

It’s always fun to test your own knowledge, and even more fun to challenge others and win a Nation.Cymru t-shirt in the process!

In anticipation of the publication of a new book, The Six Nations Rugby Quiz Book by Matthew Jones (£4.99, Y Lolfa) which will be published in January 2022, here’s your chance to prove to yourself or to your family and friends just how much you know about the Six Nations!

Containing 50 rounds of 10 questions each, The Six Nations Rugby Quiz Book packs the whole of the competition’s 22-year history into 500 questions and is a fun way to tell the committed devotee from the fairweather fan.

How many of these 10 will you get right?

1. Who scored his first Six Nations hat-trick of tries as Wales defeated Italy 42-0 in February 2020?

a) Tomos Williams

b) Ken Owens

c) Josh Adams

2. England defeated France 44-8 in February 2019. Who were the opposing outside halves that started the game?

a) Marcus Smith and Wesley Fofana

b) Owen Farrell and Camille Lopez

c) Joe Simmonds and Romain Ntamack

3. What’s the height of the Auld Alliance Trophy, contested between France and Scotland?

a) 15 cm

b) 60 cm

c) 125 cm

4. Wales second row Bradley Davies made his Six Nations debut as a late substitute in a 13-point victory over Scotland in the 2009 tournament. Who did he replace in the game?

a) Dwayne Peel

b) Stephen Jones

c) Shane Williams

5. In 2010, France achieved a Six Nations Grand Slam. Who started at scrum half in all five of their matches?

a) Morgan Parra

b) Philippe Carbonneau

c) Jérôme Cazalbou

6. Ireland defeated England 19-13 in February 2005. Who crossed the 500 International points mark on his 50th Ireland appearance in the game?

7. Italy hosted Scotland in the first ever Six Nations match in February 2000. Who won the encounter?

8. Which member of Wales’ 2005 and 2008 Six Nations Grand Slam-winning sides has a father called Jim who won four Wales caps in the 1970s?

a) Tom Shanklin

b) Stephen Jones

c) Martyn Williams

9. Which country, whose line-up included Tom James and Rob Evans, defeated Scotland 27-23 in the 2016 Six Nations tournament?

10. Which Scotland full back was named Six Nations Player of the Championship in 2016 and 2017?

Send your entry by email to mark.mansfield@nation.cymru by midnight tonight (26/12/2021) and we’ll select two winners.

The correct answers and winners will be published on this page and also on Twitter and Facebook tomorrow morning.

Good luck.