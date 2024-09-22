Rain forces Somerset and Glamorgan’s One-Day Cup final into reserve day

Somerset and Glamorgan will have to return to Trent Bridge on Monday after persistent rain ruled out any play on Sunday in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final.

Umpires David Millns and Rob White had hoped conditions would relent enough to allow the teams to bowl 20 overs each – the minimum to constitute a final under the competition rules – which would have avoided the contest spilling into a reserve day.

However, although there were breaks in the rain, none lasted long enough to allow groundstaff any hope of completing their mopping-up process ahead of the latest time permitted for a start. It had taken a soaking overnight when the Nottingham area was hit by thunderstorms.

Rain

Unfortunately, the local forecast for Monday is for more and perhaps heavier rain, raising the prospect of the trophy being shared if the minimum required overs cannot be bowled.

Although the County Championship has been shared three times, it would be the first time in English cricket history that there has been no outright winner of a one-day competition.

To reach this final, Somerset – One-Day Cup champions in 2019 – finished top of Group A before edging out holders Leicestershire in a high-scoring semi-final at Taunton, where Lewis Goldsworthy made a brilliant 115 not out.

The 2021 winners Glamorgan were Group B winners then ended Warwickshire’s hopes of reaching the final with a 39-run win at Cardiff, where leading wicket-taker Dan Douthwaite’s four sixes in a 35-ball 55 proved key.

