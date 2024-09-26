Rain rules on day one of Glamorgan against Gloucester

No play was possible on the first day of the County Championship Division Two game between Glamorgan and Gloucestershire.

Heavy rain in Cardiff left the outfield waterlogged and the day’s play was called off at 12.50pm.

The two winners of this season’s white-ball competitions are meeting in the four-day format for the first time since their dramatic tie in July, when One-Day Cup champions Glamorgan came agonisingly close a world-record run chase of 593.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

