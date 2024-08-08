Rain washes out clash between top two Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers
Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers shared the points as their women’s Hundred match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield at Cardiff.
The point apiece kept the pair in the top two positions in the table, with third-placed Oval Invincibles hosting Southern Brave later on Thursday.
After rain delayed the toss, the umpires conducted a midday pitch inspection and decided no play was possible to confirm the first washout of this year’s competition.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.