Sport

Rain washes out clash between top two Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers

08 Aug 2024 1 minute read
A view of the rain covers on the pitch ahead of the Hundred women’s match at Sophia Gardens. Photo Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Welsh Fire and Northern Superchargers shared the points as their women’s Hundred match was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to a wet outfield at Cardiff.

The point apiece kept the pair in the top two positions in the table, with third-placed Oval Invincibles hosting Southern Brave later on Thursday.

After rain delayed the toss, the umpires conducted a midday pitch inspection and decided no play was possible to confirm the first washout of this year’s competition.

