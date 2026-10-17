Rampant Scarlets thump Newcastle

Press Association Sport

Scarlets ran in seven tries in a comprehensive 47-14 Challenge Cup victory over Newcastle.

The hosts led 26-0 at half-time and did not let up their grip in a one-sided start to their campaign.

Scarlets’ first try arrived in the 12th minute through Sam Costelow, who added the conversion, with Fletcher Anderson powering over nine minutes later.

Former Newcastle centre Johnny Williams was the next to chip in, and Gareth Davies added a fourth try just before half-time.

A forward pass saw Scarlets denied a fifth try two minutes into the second half, while the video referee also turned down Newcastle appeals for a try from Obi Ene, with the away side then reduced to 14 men when Murray McCallum was sent to the sin bin.

Ellis Mee and a double from Macs Page extended Scarlets’ lead, although Newcastle did manage a spirited finish as Oli Spencer and Ollie Leatherbarrow went over.

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