Ratave the standout as Benetton beat Ospreys

Benetton winger Onisi Ratave was the standout as the Italian side secured a comfortable 31-19 United Rugby Championship victory over 14-man Ospreys.

The Fijian scored two of five tries for hosts Benetton, who also benefitted from a try and three conversions from Jacob Umaga.

Siua Maile opened the scoring for Benetton four minutes in the contest, and it was 14-5 for the hosts at the halfway point after Keiran Williams powered in a first try for the visitors before Ignacio Mendy added a second for the Italians.

Williams touched down three minutes into the second half, with Jack Walsh adding the extras, before Ratave responded with two more for Benetton, and Ospreys were left short-handed when Ross Moriarty was sent off for a dangerous clear-out in the 64th minute.

Umaga then converted his own try to make it 31-12, and it was the visitors who briefly held the man advantage after Scott Scrafton and Malakai Fekitoa were sent to the sin bin in the final 10 minutes.

Luke Davies narrowed the deficit with a last-gasp try, converted again by Walsh, but it was too late to stage a comeback.