Real Madrid star Luka Modric set to invest in Swansea – reports

Real Madrid star Luka Modric is set to invest in Championship club Swansea, according to reports.

The 39-year-old Croatia midfielder, one of the most decorated players of his generation and a former Ballon d’Or winner, previously played for Tottenham between 2008-2012.

It has now been reported that he is ready to buy a minority stake in the Swans, who currently sit 12th in the English second tier.

Such a role would not involve any hands-on commitment to the team, nor hinder his own playing career at the Bernabeu, where his current contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Indeed, it would mirror a move made by several high-profile players including some of his team-mates in Madrid. Kylian Mbappe’s investment vehicle has taken a controlling share in Ligue 2 outfit Caen, while Vinicius Junior is a part-owner of Portuguese side FC Alverca.

Swansea are currently owned by Andy Coleman, Brett Cravatt, Nigel Morris and Jason Cohen, a group that assumed majority ownership from Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan last November. The club’s most recent accounts, released last month, showed a pre-tax loss of £15.2million for the financial year ending June 2024.

