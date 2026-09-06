Record turnout as Cardiff 10K celebrates 40th anniversary

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 10,000 runners signed up for the biggest ever Cardiff 10K as the race celebrated its 40th anniversary.

The Kidney Wales CDF 10K took place in Cardiff on Sunday, with thousands more spectators lining a route taking in landmarks including Cardiff Castle and the Principality Stadium.

A 2K family fun run was also held earlier in the day.

Organisers marked the race’s 40th anniversary with 1980s-themed music around the course, retro-inspired medals and T-shirts and a commemorative photograph featuring runners born in 1968 – the same year as the event.

There were celebrations on the course too, with Lloyd Sheppard-Brown of Cardiff Athletics taking 40 seconds off his personal best to win the men’s race in 29 minutes and eight seconds.

He said: “It was a 40 second PB for me today so I’m over the moon. I’ve just come back from America so it’s nice to be back again on the home roads in Cardiff.

“I wasn’t expecting to win today, I spoke to my coach and the goal was to go under 30 minutes, so this was a nice shock.

“I was feeling good today, and I’ve always looked up to Dewi Griffiths for so long so it was nice to run alongside him, and then I just worked on closing down the last three miles.

“When I came down to the finish I didn’t quite believe how fast I’d ran – I couldn’t stop smiling as the crowds were cheering for me.”

Swansea Harriers’ Jon Butler finished second in 29:44, with Charlie Jones of Western Tempo third in 29:54.

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Kayley Price of Newport Harriers won the women’s race in 34:13, ahead of Lucy Morrison of Swindon Harriers in 35:05 and Pontypridd Roadents’ Jenny Long in 35:13.

Price said: “I’m very surprised and super happy to win today. I wasn’t expecting it as I haven’t done a 10K in over a year.

“This time last year I did the Cardiff 10K, so I wanted a PB but wasn’t expecting to win the race.

“I was feeling good until the first mile and then I started to feel the heat and the fatigue in my legs but the support around the course and to the finish line was amazing, so I knew I needed to keep pushing and I found my second gear right at the end.”

Newport Harriers also claimed victory in the wheelchair race, where Owain Terrell finished in 29:55 – nearly a minute quicker than his winning time in 2025.

He said: “It’s a PB for me today on a tough course, so I’m happy with that.

“I’ve been trying out a new chair which I’ve had since April so I’ve just been trying to bed it in and get used to it.

“I’m looking forward to the Cardiff Half in a month’s time now too.”

The event’s anniversary celebrations included a team from Kilted Dragon running in kilts to raise money for 2Wish and Kidney Wales.

Around 300 runners from 20 teams took part in the event’s business challenge, while a further 300 runners were fundraising for Kidney Wales.

Kidney Wales chief executive Ross Evans said: “We are incredibly proud to have been part of such a special edition of the CDF 10K as headline sponsor and lead charity, celebrating 40 years of this fantastic Cardiff event.

“Kidney Wales has been part of the story since the very beginning in 1986, so it is particularly meaningful for us to be here four decades later.

“It was fantastic to see so many people taking part to raise vital funds and awareness for Kidney Wales – including 300 dedicated #TeamKidneyWales fundraisers.”

‘Fantastic’

The race was the final event in the 2026 Run 4 Wales 10K Series, which also included races in Newport, Barry Island and Porthcawl.

Run 4 Wales chief executive Matt Newman said: “What a way to celebrate 40 years of the Kidney Wales CDF 10K.

“To see more than 10,000 runners come together for the biggest ever edition of this much-loved Cardiff event is a fantastic achievement.

“The 40th anniversary has given us a brilliant opportunity to celebrate the history of the race while looking ahead to its future, and I’m incredibly proud that its biggest chapter yet has been written in 2026.”

The 2027 CDF 10K is due to take place on Sunday, September 5.

View all the results from this year’s race here

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