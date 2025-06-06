Red Wall building bricks in Belgium thanks to Gôl Cymru’s donations to children’s charity

As Wales’s men’s football team gets back to business for World Cup qualification, the supporters’ charity Gôl Cymru! too has swung back into action.

On the morning of the big game against Belgium the Welsh fans will be visiting the Kids Care organisation at the Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital near the Heysel Stadium in Brussels.

Gôl Cymru! will be donating 1000 Euros along with toys for the children who are being looked after at the hospital. Some of the money will be spent on care for premature babies and some on activities for the children while they are receiving treatment.

Kids’ Care was created in 1991 to help sick children and their families as well as to offer them the best medical care. With the support of healthcare teams, they promote and financially support numerous initiatives.

Kids’ Care is involved daily in all aspects linked to the children’s isolation, physical and psychological, imposed by illness. It has helped the management of the green areas, brought in entertainment with clowns, relaxation with massages, decorated rooms and classes and paid for various games.

Stefan Dekeijser from Kids’ Care said: “We are so pleased that Wales supporters have thought of our organisation and want to help the sick children. We have 30 projects at present, all dealing with child patients, most of them in the Queen Fabiola Children Hospital near the Heysel.

“This donation will be a great help to us and the children who will benefit from it. We support clowns who help make children laugh; we also have aquariums around the hospital and a theatre where children can relax away from their treatment. Thank you once again Wales.”

Neil Dymock from Gôl Cymru! said, “We have travelled to Brussels many times and have always had a superb welcome there.

“It is great to be able to support Kids Care and the outstanding work they are doing at the Queen Fabiola Children’s Hospital.

“The Red Wall fans have once again been very generous raising money so that we can help the children and we are looking forward to meeting them all while we are in Belgium and seeing first-hand the work being done at the hospital.”

Gôl Cymru! supports children’s charities wherever the national team plays. It was established in Azerbaijan in 2002 by fans who wanted to ‘make a difference’. To date, it has supported children’s organisations in over 30 countries.

You can find more information and photos of Gôl Cymru’s past activities and visits at www.gol.wales or www.gol.cymru (Welsh)

You can also donate at: www.Justgiving.com/gol

