Rees-Zammit urges Wales to ‘trust the process’ ahead of Scotland clash

Louis Rees-Zammit says Wales must remain patient and continue to trust the coaching staff as they look to end their miserable Six Nations run.

The 25-year-old believes consistency and belief will be key when Wales host Scotland on Saturday.

Rees-Zammit, who recently returned to international rugby following an 18-month spell pursuing an NFL career, has experienced a challenging reintroduction to Test match action.

Wales have endured a turbulent period, winning just one of their last six matches and suffering a series of heavy defeats as they rebuild under new head coach Steve Tandy.

Despite the results, Rees-Zammit insists progress will come if the squad remains committed to the long-term plan.

He said: “We’ve got to trust the process, trust what the coaches are saying, and I think that’s when you’ll see more consistent performance from us.

“It’s about building on your strengths, building on the positives in the game, and putting in better performances week after week.”

Wales have not won a Six Nations fixture for three years and have lost 23 of their last 25 Test matches, a stark contrast to the successes Rees-Zammit enjoyed earlier in his international career.

Several senior players retired following the 2023 Rugby World Cup, leaving the team in a period of transition.

Tough

Rees-Zammit admitted returning during such a difficult spell has not been easy.

“It’s pretty tough because I was away for a couple of years when we lost a fair few games,” he said.

“But no regrets. It was an amazing experience over there, but I missed playing rugby and playing for my country.”

The former Gloucester and British & Irish Lions back said he is relishing being back in camp.

“It’s probably my biggest achievement ever – playing for my country, and having this honour to be in camp every day and around my teammates.

“To perform in front of your fans means everything to us as players.”

Full-back

Rees-Zammit is set to make his third consecutive appearance at full-back, rather than on the wing where he made his name.

He said he has embraced the positional shift.

“I’m really enjoying it. There’s probably a lot more running than club rugby.

“But it allows me that freedom to roam around the ball and create transition off kicks and all that kind of stuff.”

United lift

Away from rugby, Rees-Zammit has been buoyed by events in football.

A lifelong Manchester United supporter, he has followed closely the club’s recent upturn in form under Michael Carrick, who has overseen four wins and a draw in his first five matches since taking charge.

Rees-Zammit, who regularly attends matches at Old Trafford when his schedule allows, said the turnaround resonated with him.

“I’m loving it. Carrick’s come in and somehow the players have decided to play proper football again,” he said.

“The turnaround has been good and it shows you’ve just got to build on your strengths.”

He believes the same principle applies to Wales’ current situation.

“Build on all the positives in the game, and put on better performances the week after.”

Wales will hope that mindset translates into improved results as they face a Scotland side chasing momentum in this year’s championship.