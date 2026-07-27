Relay bronze boosts Team Wales medal tally in Glasgow

For the third consecutive day at Glasgow 2026, Team Wales has added to its medal haul, with the Men’s 4x200m Relay team earning Bronze in a day packed with highlights.

Netball

A battle between two home nations created a huge occasion in the Women’s Netball, and indeed brought out an electric crowd at the Hydro.

Buoyed by a loud home following, Scotland pulled away in the first quarter, and despite a dominant second from Wales, the Games hosts managed to hold on to a lead that Team Wales couldn’t claw back, with the game ending 56-47 in Scotland’s favour.

Bowls

In Bowls, Team Wales’ day opened with Ross Owen’s fourth fixture of the Games in Section C. Despite bouncing back from defeat with a win on Day 2, Owen couldn’t quite capitalise on that momentum to overcome the challenge of Scotsman Jason Banks, who get the win as the game went to a tie-break.

Spirits were soon on the up as Amy Williams and Lauren Gowen stepped up for their fourth game in the Women’s Pairs, shortly after claiming their fourth win of the competition, dominating Kenya with 13-0 and 7-0 wins over two sets.

In the final action of the Day 3 for Team Wales, the Para Mixed Pairs B2-B3 played out a nail-biting affair with Scotland.

After falling behind in the first set, Julie Thomas and Steffan James did well to level things up in the second, before completing a sensational comeback win in the tie-break.

Swimming

Team Wales swimmers started the day in fantastic form, with Theodora Taylor, Sophie Davies and Megham Higgs competing in the Women’s 100m Freestyle heats.

Fresh from anchoring Wales’ Bronze in the Mixed 4x100m Relay the night before, Taylor thundered to a third-place finish to qualify for the semi-finals, before booking her place in the final with a 4th-placed finish in the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Davies also qualified for the semi-finals in 16th, however Higgs was desperately unlucky to just miss out on that stage by under half a second.

Josh Inglis and Kyle Booth were back in action together, as well, both competing in the Men’s 50m Breaststroke. Inglis placed 26th in the heats, while Booth secured progress courtesy of his 13th-placed finish, before matching that placement in the semi-final.

Meghan Willis swam her first race of Glasgow 2026, competing in the Women’s S9 100m Backstroke – an event in which she has been Welsh national champion for the past two years. Willis got off to a good start to come 7th in the heats before sealing 6th place in the final.

The final race of the morning sessions came with Wales’ Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay team stepping up. A 4th-placed finish in the heats took them to the final, where, in a brilliantly tense final, the combination of Matt Richards, Aled Jones, Kieran Bird and Tyler Melbourne-Smith secured Wales’ fourth medal of the Games with a Bronze.

Boxing

Helen Jones was the fist of two Welsh fighters to take to the ring on Day 3, taking on a formidable opponent in the shape of Nigeria’s Kadijat Ajishola and coming away with a brilliant split-decision win to progress to the final eight in the Women’s 54kg.

Connor Williams took to the ring in the evening, facing Namibia’s Petrus Jacobus Kotze in the Round of 16. Showing composure, strength and power, Williams dominated the bout and won by RsC.

Artistic Gymnastics

Following on from the Men’s Team Final on Day 1, Elliot Vernon and Alex Niscoveanu were in action in Day 3’s Men’s All-Around final, both enjoying standout moments.

On all three pieces, Vernon scored higher than his qualifications and both beat their qualification rankings, eventually placing ninth and 11th respectively.

In the Women’s All-Around final, Ruby Evans and Emily Roper competed fiercely to claim sixth and seventh places respectively.

Weightlifting

It was day one for Weightlifting at Glasgow 2026, with Nikole Roberts kicking things off for Team Wales in the Women’s 48kg category.

An impressively straightforward opening snatch of 67kg set the tone for a brilliant session, managing an eventual snatch of 70kg before showing her strength to achieve a clean and jerk of 84kg and claim a total of 154kg, placing her 6th in the competition.

Wheelchair Basketball

After making history on Day 2, both Team Wales 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball sides were back in action.

The Men’s team took on a powerful South Africa team who were too clinical across the court, and despite growing into the game, sinking some fantastic buckets and coming incredibly close to levelling the game inside the final minute, Wales fell to a gut-wrenchingly thrilling 15-12 defeat in Pool B.

On the Women’s side of the tournament, Team Wales had a simpler time on court, ruthlessly dominating a 17-1 victory over Nigeria.

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