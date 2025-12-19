Reporter apologises – for too many Wrexham questions at Swansea press conference

A BBC Wales sports reporter has apologised after facing criticism from football fans due to his line of questioning at a press conference.

When Swansea City manager Vitor Matos appeared in front of the press ahead of this evening’s eagerly awaited Championship clash between the Swans and Wrexham, one of those grilling the Swans’ boss was BBC Wales journalist Simon Davies.

However, Swansea fans became irate when they watched the press conference, slamming the BBC reporter for asking too many questions about Wrexham – and hardly any about the Swans.

The questions started innocuous enough – whether the game was a derby and was it an opportunity for Swansea to put their Championship defeat at Stoke behind them.

Matos was then grilled with a series of questions about Wrexham

– How impressed was he with the journey they’ve (Wrexham) been on?

– Had the Swans’ manager watched any Ryan Reynolds films and had he received a call from (Swansea minority owner) Snoop Dogg?

– Did he believe Wrexham as a Premier League team in waiting?

– Matos was also asked to compare Wrexham striker Kieffer Moore with their own star striker Zan Vipotnik – and then asked to evaluate the contrasting styles of the way Wrexham play and Swansea play?

– The final Wrexham angled poser was whether Matos had been impressed with the way Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson had dealt with the outside noise surrounding the north Wales club?

It was 7 minutes 10 seconds into the press conference when much to Matos’ relief he was asked an actual query about how his squad was doing.

Watch the press conference below…



To be fair to the Swansea manager, despite his clear exasperation at the the line of questioning, he played everything with a straight bat and was polite when he could easily have lost his cool.

Unsurprisingly, Swansea fans were less tolerant however – and were quick to give their opinion on the rather one-sided press conference.

These are just a few of the many comments online:

As Swans fans why on earth would we care about anything to do with Wrexham?

Incredibly strange questions to ask a SWANSEA manager like “do you see Wrexham being a Premier League side within a few years” who on earth cares or wants to hear those sorts of questions

Embarrassing line of questioning, surprised he didn’t ask Matos if he wanted a photo with the Wrexham squad after the game

Absolutely awful journalism… could clearly see Matos getting annoyed but he answered brilliantly.

Took 7 minutes out of 10 to ask a question related to the Swans squad btw

Asked more about Hollywood FC than ourselves.

We do have to add that much to Simon Davies’ credit the BBC Wales journalist quickly realised he was a little over eager in discussing Swansea’s Welsh rivals, and issued an apology on his X account.

It read: ‘Swans fans. I come in peace. Misjudged that one today – too many Wrexham questions. My bad.’