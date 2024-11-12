Returning Daniel James ready to contribute in ‘two huge games’ for Wales

“It’s great to be back, I definitely missed it,” said James. “I was gutted not to be involved in the first two camps.“I feel great. I’ve been back three or four weeks now, so I’m fully fit and I can’t wait to get going.

“We’ve got two huge games and Turkey away first is not easy. They’re a great team in form.

“We’ve got to go there and believe in ourselves.”

Wales are unbeaten under Bellamy – winning two and drawing two – and trail Group B4 leaders Turkey by two points.

Victory in Turkey and at home to Iceland three days later would secure Wales top spot and promotion to League A for the competition’s next edition.

Wales, however, have won only once on four previous visits to Turkey and James played in the 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat in Samsun 17 months ago.

He said: “It was a tough place to go. The fans never stop singing. We got a red card quite early there (to Joe Morrell just before half-time) so the game changed. But they’re a very good team, especially at home.

“They try to create that (atmosphere). From a player’s point of view, I’ve played enough games for that not to get to me.

“They’re playing at home, they’re going to try and pin you back, but it’s about what you do when you have got the ball.”