Ryan Reynolds jokes Wrexham fans may need defibrillator as promotion push heads for climax

Ryan Reynolds has joked that Wrexham supporters might need a defibrillator as the club faces a dramatic climax to the season.

The Hollywood co-owner made the comment while sharing the trailer for the fifth series of Welcome to Wrexham, which returns on May 14.

Posting on X, Reynolds quipped:

“I think a defibrillator is the traditional fifth season gift?

“Would make sense for this show.”

The latest series of the Emmy award-winning documentary will follow Wrexham’s push for the Premier League after three successive promotions have taken the club from non-league football to the brink of the top flight.

Reynolds and fellow co-owner Rob McElhenney bought the club five years ago, overseeing a remarkable transformation that has captured global attention.

Season five will focus on life in the Championship, with manager Phil Parkinson leading a reshaped squad assembled during the summer of 2025.

Wrexham currently sit in sixth place, occupying the final play-off spot, and are potentially just four games away from reaching the Premier League.

They face Middlesbrough at home this weekend in their final regular season fixture and need a win to reach the playoffs.

The documentary series, produced by FX and available on Disney+, has become a major success, winning 10 Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed the show has been renewed for a further three seasons, meaning it is set to run until at least 2029.