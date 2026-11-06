RFU confirms formal Welsh approach over Anglo-Welsh league

Nation.Cymru staff

The Welsh Rugby Union has made a formal written approach over Welsh teams joining an expanded English top flight, Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney has confirmed.

But Sweeney said expanding English rugby remained the RFU’s priority, with questions still unanswered about how Welsh teams could leave the United Rugby Championship.

His comments provide official confirmation of the WRU’s approach following reports last week that two Welsh sides could join an expanded Gallagher Prem.

“We have received a formal approach,” Sweeney told BBC Radio Four.

“We asked for that and we wanted it in writing. We wanted to understand a few points and that has been submitted to us.”

The Prem currently has ten clubs and intends to expand to 12 for the 2029–30 season, with a longer-term ambition to grow further.

However, no formal talks have yet taken place between the English and Welsh governing bodies.

“Our primary focus is on the expansion of the English game,” Sweeney said.

“But we have been approached [by the WRU] and it is responsible for us to go back and ask more questions.”

The WRU is committed to providing four teams to the URC until the end of the 2027–28 season. Wales’ professional sides currently compete alongside teams from Ireland, Scotland, Italy and South Africa.

Sweeney said how the WRU could legally leave the URC would need detailed examination before any cross-border arrangement could progress.

“We don’t yet have a clear understanding of how they would legally exit the URC which they are a member of, so that has to be clarified in some detail,” he said.

“Going into cross-border competition has different ramifications and we have to be clear around the complexities.”

The approach comes amid continuing uncertainty over the future of Welsh professional rugby.

The WRU’s restructuring plan would reduce the number of men’s professional teams from four to three by 2028, with Cardiff and Dragons retaining licences and Ospreys and Scarlets competing for one west Wales place.

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New WRU chair Lyndon Faulkner has said he is prepared to reconsider the proposals and has expressed support for an Anglo-Welsh competition.

English rugby’s expansion process will assess applicants against criteria including finances, investment potential, infrastructure, playing standards and geographical reach.

Last week, the RFU and Prem Rugby stressed that resources were focused on English clubs aspiring to join the top flight.

Asked about Sweeney’s comments, the WRU referred the BBC to its previous statement confirming its commitment to supplying four URC teams until the end of the 2027–28 season.

“The WRU keeps under review the competition opportunities which may be available across the game and could be in the best interests of Welsh rugby,” it said.