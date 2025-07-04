Rhian Wilkinson insists Wales are ready for landmark Euro 2025

Rhian Wilkinson has declared that Wales are ready for their “watershed moment” on a first major tournament stage at Euro 2025.

Wales kick off their campaign against the Netherlands in Lucerne on Saturday evening as the lowest ranked team in the competition.

While few expect Wales to progress from a daunting group that also includes reigning champions England and France, Wilkinson – the 181-times capped Canadian international of Welsh heritage – says the game has changed in the country forever.

Tested

“This is a wonderful team, great people, fantastic footballers, and we’re going to be tested against some of the best in the world,” head coach Wilkinson said at her pre-match press conference.

“That’s what we’ve been wanting. To showcase Wales as a country, this team and their talent.

“This is the first generation of Welsh player that is completely professionalised.

“That is something that changes the game at home in Wales, and that’s what I’m excited about. This team gets to be the face of a watershed moment back home.

“To be able to stand next to them when they do that is one of the honours of my career. This team is ready, fit and excited.”

Wilkinson says she has told her squad the identity of the historic Wales starting line-up at the Allmend Stadium.

Former captain Sophie Ingle hopes to make her first appearance since damaging an anterior cruciate ligament in September, although Wilkinson conceded the midfielder is unlikely to play 90 minutes.

Tournament pedigree

The Netherlands – ranked 11th in the world and 19 places higher than Wales – possess both rich tournament pedigree, having won the Euros in 2017, and top players such as Manchester City forward Vivianne Miedema and Everton striker Katja Snoeijs.

Wilkinson said: “They are a top team, very fluid, and have some of the biggest stars in the game.

“They’re really an enjoyable team to watch and I’m looking forward to challenging my team against them.

“We know we’ve got to be sharp and key moments count.

“Success for us is that the team shows up, is confident and just plays. That will be critical to Wales’ success in this tournament.”

But Wilkinson has dismissed the suggestion that the first game is all or nothing and that Wales’ tournament rests on the outcome in Lucerne.

She said: “I’ve won Olympic medals losing first games. What sets the tone is working through the nerves and the excitement, and finding that flow. That’s what is critical.

“Opening day nerves are normal, excitement is normal, and this team is handling it like seasoned pros.

“There’s definitely an understanding this is a moment in Welsh history. Don’t let it get too big, let it all in, and be there for that moment.

“We know we’re not the biggest nation, but we are adaptable and we’ve earned the right to be here.”

