Rhian Wilkinson reveals Wales Euros squad from top of Yr Wyddfa

Rhian Wilkinson hiked up Wales’ highest peak before delivering the names of 23 players determined to scale their own summit at Euro 2025.

At 1,085 metres above sea level, climbing Yr Wyddfa in Gwynedd is not for the faint-hearted.

But Wilkinson trekked to the top in under 90 minutes – “I was listening to political podcasts that were getting me angry so I stormed up,” she said – and hopes the breathtaking vistas overlooking the Eryri National Park will be matched by on-pitch sights in Switzerland. Wales may be entering their first major tournament next month as the competition’s lowest-ranked team in 31st spot, but Wilkinson – the 181-times capped Canada international with Welsh ancestry – insists her players are ready to conquer “their Everest”.

Symbolic

“We’ve used the mountain as a theme and an image throughout this campaign,” said Wilkinson, whose ties to Yr Wyddfa run deep as her parents honeymooned in the area and her family held a ceremony on the mountain in memory of her late father. “It (qualifying) was always going to be an uphill battle with little setbacks. As we’ve moved towards the Euros we’ve talked about the summit, the Everest part of it. That something is impossible until it isn’t. “Outside Wales people can think whatever they want. Our goal is to show up and deliver to the best of our ability. I am sure people will be looking up Wales on a map very soon.” Wilkinson’s squad is a mixture of young and old, with seven players having fewer than 20 caps. There also four centurions present, with star forward Jess Fishlock – “the face of Wales”, according to Wilkinson – skipper Angharad James, Sophie Ingle and Hayley Ladd. Ingle’s inclusion was the main talking point as the 141-times capped former captain has not played since suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in September. The 33-year-old midfielder has completed her recovery work at Chelsea, although she left the Women’s Super League champions last month after seven years and is among five unattached players in the squad.

“Worst part of a dream job”

Wilkinson said: “We needed to make sure that Sophie was in a good place. She’s still on her path to full fitness but in a position now where she can contribute, which is important for us. “I don’t want to get into it (what role Ingle will be able to play) specifically because Sophie’s pushing, she’s looking really good in training. “She has to be able to contribute in some way, that was the pre-requisite that I had. “When she was able to meet that, she was straight into the squad.” Wales open their campaign against the Netherlands in Lucerne on July 5 before playing France and England. Three unnamed players will be part of the training camp in Switzerland, with the squad first preparing for the Euros with a week-long stay in Portugal. “It’s felt a bit heavy,” Wilkinson said about squad selection. “You know when you’ve those big decisions looming you’re going to hurt someone. “It’s the worst part of a dream job. For these people it’s their dream and can push them onto great things.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

