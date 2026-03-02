Rhian Wilkinson targets top spot as Wales embark on World Cup qualification

Wales Women’s head coach Rhian Wilkinson has targeted World Cup qualification as group winners before Tuesday’s opening qualifier in the Czech Republic.

Former Canada defender Wilkinson guided Wales to their first major tournament at the Women’s Euros last summer and she is looking for further improvement from her side.

Wilkinson said: “It is about us, our performance and making sure that we’ve improved because of our challenging year last year. We’ve got six games, we want to finish top in the group, so one step in front of the other.

“We haven’t been together for a little while, but I expect this team to hit the ground running and I’ve told them that. What do we want our legacy to be? Is it that one qualification? Absolutely not. We want to be in the fight every major tournament and I think this team can absolutely do that.”

After Tuesday’s opening qualifier against the Czech Republic in Uherske Hradiste, Wales face Montenegro at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday.