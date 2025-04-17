Rhodri Williams’ remarkable season brings him full circle

Simon Thomas

Life will come full circle for Rhodri Williams when he steps out at the Principality Stadium this weekend.

Back in March 2013, he played in the very first Judgement Day, lining up for the Scarlets against the Dragons.

On Saturday, he will be there again – in the same fixture – for the tenth edition of the double header.

But, this time, the Welsh international scrum-half will be in the colours of Dragons RFC, having moved to Rodney Parade in 2018 after two seasons with Bristol.

Test rugby

It will be another milestone for him in what has been a remarkable campaign – one that has seen him return to Test rugby after a gap of more than ten years.

He is looking to mark the occasion by helping the Dragons claim their first BKT URC victory since the opening round triumph over the Ospreys.

Looking back, he says: “I did the first three Judgement Days with the Scarlets.

“In my head, they had stopped for a few years, but obviously I had gone to Bristol, so I missed two or three of them.

“The players look forward to these fixtures. It’s good that it’s back at the stadium this year. The boys will all be pleased at that, having the chance to play at the Principality.

“It’s such a great occasion and it’s definitely going to get the best out of the players when you are playing in such an iconic stadium.

“It’s spiced up even more by the local rivalry with the derbies. We do seem to go quite well in those. The boys really get up for them.

“We have beaten the Scarlets twice on Judgement Day since I have been at the Dragons. When players here talk about the highlights of their careers, those games always stand out. There are some fond memories, to be fair.”

Disappointing season

Williams – who has now made 125 appearances for the Dragons – continued: “We have had a disappointing season with results.

“Our last win in the league was the first match of the season. Since then, we’ve had opportunities, but just not been able to close games out.

“You can never fault the support from our fans. They are always there shouting us on. That’s what’s even more frustrating, that we’ve not been able to give them back with some of the results and finish the jobs off. We would love to get another victory for them this weekend.

“It’s an exciting occasion and one all the teams will be well up for.”

On a personal note, it’s been a really memorable season for Williams.

Having spent more than ten years in the international wilderness after winning three caps during the 2013-14 campaign, he was recalled in the autumn and has gone on to figure in six Tests this term.

New record

In doing so, he set a new record for the longest gap between appearances for Wales – 10 years and eight months – surpassing the milestone established by Newport hooker Bunner Travers in the 1940s.

“It’s something I’m super proud of – but it makes me feel old as well,” quips the Swansea-born 31-year-old.

“When I was in camp, some of the boys didn’t even realise I had played for the Scarlets in the past. So that shows how much older I am than half the players.

“It has been special. It’s probably meant more to me than my first few caps. I was young back then. I went straight from the U20s and everything seemed to fall into place.

“When you go ten years without any involvement or caps, doubts do set in.

“It was always an ambition to get back in, but I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was part of me that felt it might have gone and that the ship had sailed. So I am over the moon to have had another go.

“Sometimes players miss one campaign and they are back in through good performances. Myself, I probably missed 40 campaigns! I never thought it would happen again.

“It was a long time ago I won my first Wales cap. I was only 20. There has been a lot of rugby played since then and I have a lot more experience. I do feel like a different player now.”

He concluded: “I have loved every minute of it. The moments with family – having my two daughters with me on the field for some of the Wales games this season – have been extra special. They are memories I thought I would never have.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

