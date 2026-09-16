Rhys Carre named Wales men’s player of the year

Nation.Cymru staff

Rhys Carre has revealed he is still stopped by Welsh rugby fans over his stunning try against Ireland after being named Wales men’s player of the year.

The Saracens prop received the Welsh Rugby Writers’ Association’s Lloyd Lewis award after playing 11 of Wales’ 12 Tests during the 2025/26 season.

Carre scored in three successive matches during the Six Nations, against France, Scotland and Ireland, with his remarkable solo effort in Dublin later named try of the Championship.

The 28-year-old is the first prop to receive the WRWA men’s award since Wales and British & Irish Lions great Gethin Jenkins in 2009.

“It’s a bit surreal. I didn’t think this would be something I could achieve,” said Carre.

“It’s pretty cool and I just feel honoured that the Welsh rugby media think I deserve it.”

Carre said his Ireland try, which saw him run in from outside the opposition 22, had made a lasting impression with supporters.

“It’s a special memory,” he said. “There aren’t many Welsh people around where I live in St Albans, but there are a few and if I bump into them, people want to shake my hand and say congratulations.

“They say, ‘Thank you for scoring that try. You gave me a good memory on that night.’”

Carre, who also scored against Fiji during the summer’s Nations Championship, believes Wales are making progress after a difficult period.

“Since I came back into the Wales squad last autumn, we’ve been in a rebuilding stage but I think we’ve shown good, steady progression since then in the 11 games I’ve been involved in,” he said.

“We’re showing the people of Wales we’re slowly getting better and we’re becoming more competitive in games.”

Carre made his Wales debut in 2019 and was the youngest member of the squad which reached the World Cup semi-finals in Japan that year.

He was dropped by Warren Gatland before the 2023 World Cup after failing to meet fitness targets but returned to the international set-up under Steve Tandy in autumn 2025.

Carre joins previous winners of the WRWA award including Sir Gareth Edwards, Barry John, JPR Williams, Phil Bennett, Jonathan Davies, Shane Williams and Alun Wyn Jones. Current Wales captain Jac Morgan won in 2023 and 2025.

The Wales women’s player of the year award went to Sale Sharks back Courtney Keight following her performances for Sean Lynn’s side.

Keight has become a regular in the Wales team and said receiving the award was recognition of the work she had put into her career.

“It’s such a nice feeling to know that if you work hard, you can get to where you want to go,” she said.

“Going to university I knew I wanted to try something different and be in an environment where I was challenged and accepted – rugby was exactly that.”

Cardiff and Wales Under-20 centre Steffan Emanuel was named men’s young player of the year, while 19-year-old Seren Lockwood received the inaugural women’s young player award.

Lockwood said: “I feel as though all the hard work I’ve put in is paying off.

“To be part of such a special squad is amazing, and we’re constantly pushing each other to better places. I’m so lucky I’ve had the pathway to go through to be where I am today.”

Ebbw Vale flanker Sion Parry, who has recently been playing for Canada in the Pacific Nations Cup, was named Super Rygbi Cymru player of the year.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.