Phil Blanche, Press Association

Rhys Carre returns for Wales as head coach Steve Tandy makes five changes for the Nations Championship finale against Japan.

Carre was named Wales player of the year in September after an outstanding 2026 Six Nations campaign, but the Saracens loosehead prop has not made a Test start this autumn.

Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins takes over the captaincy as Dewi Lake moves to the bench and Ryan Elias starts at hooker.

Adam Beard joins Jenkins in the second row and James Botham returns as openside flanker.

Botham was player of the match in Wales’ first victory over New Zealand since 1953, but was omitted for the defeat to Australia last weekend.

Scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams makes his first Test start, with Tomos Williams – who has started 14 out of 15 matches under Tandy, including the past 11 – on the bench.

Wales were edged out 29-26 by Australia in Cardiff to finish fifth in the Nations Championship’s northern hemisphere table.

They face Japan – who finished fifth in the southern hemisphere standings – at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday to decide ninth/10th place in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Tandy said: “We were frustrated and disappointed with losing last weekend. We probably weren’t as accurate as we could have been.

“But there were a lot of positives in the performance to take as well.

“We have one more match in this competition on Saturday, away from home.

“We want to go out there, be ruthless and show improvement on our previous performance against Japan.”

Wales: B Murray (Scarlets), L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), E James (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), J Adams (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets), R Morgan-Williams (Ospreys); R Carre (Saracens), R Elias (Scarlets), A Griffin (Bath), D Jenkins (Exeter, capt), A Beard (Montpellier), A Mann, J Botham (both Cardiff), A Wainwright (Leicester).

Replacements: D Lake (Gloucester), G Thomas (Ospreys), D Lewis (Dragons), T Plumtree (Scarlets), J Morgan (Gloucester), T Williams (Saracens), J Hawkins, E Mee (both Scarlets).