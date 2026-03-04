Rhys Carre signs new Saracens deal

Wales international Rhys Carre has signed a new deal with Saracens, extending his stay with the Premiership club during his second spell in North London.

The 28-year-old loosehead prop returned to Saracens ahead of the 2024-25 season, having previously played for the club during the 2019-20 campaign.

Carre began his professional career with Cardiff, progressing through the region’s academy before making his senior debut in 2016.

After a season with Saracens he returned to Cardiff, where he made more than 80 appearances and scored 85 points across four seasons.

Since rejoining Saracens, Carre has become an important part of the club’s front row, providing size and experience at loosehead as they compete in the Gallagher Premiership.

The forward has also enjoyed recent success at international level. Carre has earned more than 20 caps for Wales since making his debut in 2019 and was part of the squad at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He has scored tries in each of his last two Wales appearances, against France and Scotland.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said: “Rhys has had an inspiring resurgence in the last few years and we are all proud of the progress he has made and the hard work he has put in to achieve it,” he said.

“We are thrilled he will be staying at the club.”