Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales boss Steve Tandy says there has been a “buzz” around Rhys Carre in training after giving the Saracens prop his first autumn Test start for the Nations Championship finale against Japan.

Carre emerged as a cult hero in Welsh rugby during the 2026 Six Nations with three tries in successive Tests, including a stunning solo 25-yard effort against Ireland.

The 28-year-old said he was regularly stopped in the street near his St Albans home after scoring in Dublin, and he subsequently became the first prop to be named Wales men’s player of the year since Gethin Jenkins in 2009.

But, having played in 11 of Wales’ 12 Tests in the 2025-26 season, Carre has found himself on the fringes this autumn following hamstring trouble.

Sale’s Nicky Smith has established himself as Wales’ number one loosehead, and Gareth Thomas has impressed off the bench with an impressive tackle rate.

“The way Nicky and Gareth have played there’s real competition in that loosehead slot,” said Tandy.

“Nicky has really stepped up and Gar has been the ultimate professional. You know in certain elements of our team now you have to perform.

“It’s been great to see Rhys training this week. There was a real buzz around him, bits of conditioning, and getting over that hamstring has been really good for him.

“It’s exciting because Rhys was brilliant in the Six Nations.

“That’s what you want as a team, not reliant on one person.”

Wales have made five changes for their final autumn Test at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday.

Hooker Ryan Elias and second row Adam Beard return in the pack.

Flanker James Botham is also restored after being omitted against Australia on the back of a player-of-the-match performance in Wales’ first win over New Zealand since 1953.

Scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams makes his first Test start, with Tomos Williams – who has started 14 out of 15 matches under Tandy – nursing a groin injury which forced him off in the narrow defeat to Australia.

Williams, skipper Dewi Lake and vice-captain Jac Morgan are among the replacements, with Exeter lock Dafydd Jenkins taking over the captaincy.

Tandy said: “We’ve freshened up the team and there’s some depth being built.

“There’s a lot of young men in this group, their fourth campaign together, and as coaches we are finding out still certain aspects.

“Training standards are becoming more competitive, but we fully understand we’ve still got a long way to go to where we want to be.”

Wales and Japan meet for the fifth time in 16 months after the pair finished fifth in the Nations Championship’s respective northern and southern hemisphere sections.

The two sides met in Cardiff earlier this month with Wales winning 28-21, but Japan have since lost heavily to England and Scotland.

Tandy said: “We can’t be fooled by the scoreboards, Japan have still got the core of their forward pack and line-out pressure.

“We’re going to have to produce one of our best performances of the tournament to make sure we finish the campaign the way we want to.”