Rhys Davies leaves Wales squad to receive treatment for ankle injury at Ospreys

Wales second row Rhys Davies has left their Guinness Six Nations squad to return to Ospreys due to an ankle injury.

Davies was a late call-up for the tournament and took the options for Steve Tandy’s side to 39 players, but his participation for the final two fixtures looks to be in doubt.

An ankle injury suffered in training last week ruled Davies out of Saturday’s narrow 26-23 loss at home to Scotland and he will continue his rehabilitation at Ospreys.

Nine other members of Tandy’s squad have been released for United Rugby Championship action this weekend, with there being no Six Nations match for Wales until March 6.

Harri Heaves, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Gareth Thomas and Owen Watkin have gone back to Ospreys, Scarlets will be boosted by the availability of Josh Macleod and Tom Rogers. Meanwhile, Cardiff will have Liam Belcher, Mason Grady and Ben Thomas available for selection.

The aforementioned nine players will return to Wales’ camp on Sunday.