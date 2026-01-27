Rising star aims to grab starting spot from his idol

Simon Thomas

Archie Hughes admits it’s “surreal” to be competing with his childhood hero, but he’s also determined to win that contest.

As a youngster, he looked up to Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies and modelled his game on him.

Now he is vying with the 77-cap veteran for the No 9 jersey at the Scarlets and has got the nod for the last three games, grabbing his chance by scoring two tries, while contributing to a memorable BKT URC victory over Ulster Rugby on the weekend.

“I have been asked a few times who I modelled my game on and, growing up, Gareth was the scrum-half I looked up to,” revealed the 22-year-old from Tenby.

“The Scarlets was my home club. Watching the matches as a kid, I used to watch his game, so being able to go up against him is a real privilege.

“There are so many scrum-halves I could name that I have admired over the years, but he is definitely one that I based my game off.

“It has been a bit surreal, training with him and going up against him, especially when I first started, but it’s been awesome going up against someone you idolised as a kid.

“It is even better to compete against him. As much as he is a great player who is still in great form, I want to take that jersey off him. To keep driving for that is big for me.”

Up until the last few weeks, Hughes has had to bide his time with Davies still delivering the goods at 35.

“Obviously, it’s been quite hard not getting too many chances,” he said.

“I have been working hard in training but, as much as you learn in training, there is nothing like being out there in the starting team.

“I have had the opportunities now and have really enjoyed it. It’s been awesome.

“I’m learning a lot. I know there is a lot to work on, but I’d rather be in those situations than sitting on the bench. Getting those consistent starts is good for me.”

Hughes took up rugby at a young age and scrum-half has always been his position.

“When I was five or six, my dad was coach of Tenby Utd and took my year group on,” he explains.

“He loved his rugby and brought us into that environment. I remember him telling me I don’t think you are going to be big enough to play anywhere else!”

Speed

At 5ft 8ins and 11st 7lbs, Hughes tends to be one of the smaller players out on the park, but he certainly makes his presence felt with his speed of deed and competitive edge.

“I like to consider myself quite tenacious,” he says.

“I like to get stuck in and bring lots of energy on and off the ball and provide that spark.

“In modern rugby, for a nine, it is a fine balance, running with the ball and putting pressure on sides with the kicking game.”

After marking Investec Champions Cup starts against Pau and Northampton with tries in both games, Hughes then retained the No 9 jersey for last Saturday’s BKT URC clash at home to in-form Ulster, which the Scarlets won 27-22 thanks to a last-gasp touchdown from wing Ellis Mee.

“I think the Champions Cup was good for us,” said the young scrum-half.

“Playing against the best sides in Europe has only made us better as a team. Putting in good performances against the likes of Bordeaux, Bristol, Pau and Northampton gave us confidence. We have set standards and it is important we maintain them now.”

Next up for the Scarlets, it’s a league clash with Benetton Rugby in Treviso on Friday night.