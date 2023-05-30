Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds donate thousands to Wrexham children’s ward

Wrexham co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have donated thousands to a fundraising campaign to raise money for the children’s ward at Wrexham’s Maelor Hospital.

The duo’s donation of £5,000 comes as the fundraising drive by Wrexham Police FC will see the police football team take on FC United of Wrexham in July in a charity game to raise monies for the children’s ward.

Sgt Dave Smith from Wrexham Police FC said: “I genuinely feel extremely grateful to both Ryan and Rob for their generous donation. It really will help make a positive difference to the lives of many children from across the area.

“We hope to raise funds for the ward so that they can purchase new equipment. Behind our uniform we’re just like everyone else, my children have needed to use the children’s ward numerous times. The specialist care and staff are truly fantastic.

“We hope that with the money raised they will be able to continue to provide care and support for patients and their families when they need it most”.

Wow 🤩 Thank you so very much @VancityReynolds & @RMcElhenney for your generous donation towards our charity match 🆚 @FCUtdofWxm in aid of #Wrexham Maelor Children’s Ward. It’ll make a positive difference to the lives of many children from across the area, diolch 💙@NWPolice pic.twitter.com/krhnltHcwU — Wrexham Police FC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@wrexhampolicefc) May 29, 2023

They have done it again 😲 We can’t thank @VancityReynolds & @RMcElhenney for this generous donation towards our charity match vs @wrexhampolicefc. The #Wrexham Maelor Children’s Ward is so close to our hearts as they are amazing. We can’t wait to play the match now 💜 https://t.co/7PqbIDORqR pic.twitter.com/kCQM11jGLu — FC United of Wrexham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@FCUtdofWxm) May 29, 2023

Andrew Ruscoe, Chairman and First Team Manager of FC United of Wrexham, expressed his delight at the gesture made by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Ruscoe, who has been actively involved with the Wrexham Children’s ward for the past seven years, delivering gifts and Easter Eggs to the children, revealed that the cause holds a special place in his heart.

“Both my daughter and baby son have received invaluable care from the children’s ward, as they dealt with breathing and potential kidney issues,” he said.

Ruscoe highlighted the work of Sam Knight and her team at the Wrexham Children’s ward, praising their kindness, helpfulness, and strong commitment to the community.

The FC United of Wrexham Chairman acknowledged the tremendous support from Wrexham Police, who initiated the idea of transforming the upcoming match into a charity event. Their initiative led to the establishment of the donation page, which has now received a substantial boost from the generosity of Reynolds and McElhenney.

An initial target of £5000 was smashed thanks to the donation from the Hollywood owners and now the target has been doubled.

A statement on the charity fundraising platform Just Giving read: “After hitting out initial target of £5000 we’re now aiming to raise £10,000 as every donation, big or small will make a huge difference to the ward, the patients and families they support.

“On Saturday 1st July 2023, Wrexham Police FC take on FC United of Wrexham. The game will take place at Bronwen’s Green, Wrexham with a kick off time of 10.30am.

“The game is being played to raise help much needed funds in aid of the Wrexham Maelor Children’s Ward.

“The children’s ward looks after children and young people from birth to 18 years from a variety of specialties including high dependency, oncology and chronic conditions such as diabetes, cystic fibrosis, asthma etc. Their service users come from all across Wrexham and Flintshire as well as parts of Shropshire, Powys and Gwynedd.

“Your support helps fund some of the added extras – big and small – that go above and beyond what the NHS is able to provide, making a real difference for local patients and their families when they need it the most.

You can donate to the campaign HERE

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds has sent a surprise gift to FC United of Wrexham

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

