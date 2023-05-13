Ryan Reynolds surprises FC United of Wrexham with pics in club shirt

Ryan Reynolds has sent a surprise gift to FC United of Wrexham.

The Wrexham co-owner sent pictures of himself wearing a purple FC United of Wrexham shirt, which features the town’s Parish Church embedded into the design.

The actor sent the pictures to the club’s founder, Andrew Ruscoe, via Twitter direct message.

The unexpected gesture from Reynolds has thrilled the club’s fans, who have taken to social media to express their excitement.

It comes after the Hollywood star paid for new kit for the club’s youth team.

Ladies & Gentlemen may we present to you The True Prince of Wales Mr @VancityReynolds . Enjoy your new shirt Ryan 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/5sfN8bdPa7 — FC United of Wrexham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@FCUtdofWxm) May 12, 2023

FC United of Wrexham was founded in 2020 and aims to promote futsal and football in the local community while tackling sedentary lifestyles and anti-social behavior.

The club has recently set ambitious goals to reach the FAW Futsal Elite League and the second tier of Welsh football in the coming years. Reynolds’ support has given the club a boost and raised its profile, which could help to attract new fans and sponsors.

The gesture also highlights the growing interest in futsal, described as a fast-paced and exciting indoor version of football that is becoming increasingly popular around the world.

The club hopes that with support from the Deadpool star, FC United of Wrexham is well-positioned to continue to grow and achieve its goals.

Frankly, we’re still marvelling at his arms. That training for Deadpool 3 certainly appears to paying off!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

