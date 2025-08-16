Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds watch on as Wrexham lose to West Brom

Phil Blanche, PA

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney saw West Brom spoil their Championship return on home soil with a 3-2 win at the SToK Cae Ras.

The Hollywood stars were among the capacity 10,656 crowd as Wrexham played at home in the second tier of English football for the first time since beating Rotherham 3-2 on May 15, 1982.

But goals from Isaac Price – who added a double to his opening-day winner against Blackburn – and substitute Jed Wallace condemned Wrexham to a second successive Championship defeat after their opening loss at Southampton.

Lewis O’Brien provided hope with an equaliser three minutes before half-time, but there was no Hollywood ending for Wrexham in front of their celebrity owners despite Sam Smith’s stoppage-time strike.

Kieffer Moore started for Wrexham despite initial fears he had suffered serious ankle ligament damage in their season opener.

Record midweek signing Nathan Broadhead was among the substitutes as boss Phil Parkinson made one change from the late defeat on the south coast, club captain James McClean recalled against his former club.

McClean was the first to go close after 13 minutes, reaching Ryan Barnett’s cross that sailed over the head of Albion goalkeeper Alex Griffiths but steering wide of the far post.

Tom Fellows snatched at a chance at the other end, but the impressive winger was instrumental in Albion taking the lead.

McClean diverted Fellows’ cross into Price’s path, and the Northern Ireland took full advantage of the space afforded to him by sweeping home.

Broadhead made his debut earlier than expected after Josh Windass pulled up, but Albion almost doubled their lead through Darnell Furlong’s skimming shot.

Wrexham got up a head of steam just before the interval with McClean testing Griffiths at the base of a post.

Moore headed the resulting corner over and then set up the equaliser with a cross that McClean failed to control.

The ball fell to O’Brien who struck it into the ground and past Griffiths for his first Wrexham goal.

Broadhead almost opened his Wrexham account after the restart, but West Brom were the more dangerous side.

Danny Ward was grateful to see a couple of attempts fly wide of his goal and held Nat Phillips’ header under his crossbar.

The clearest chance, though, fell to Conor Coady who sent a free header wide of the Albion goal from eight yards out.

It was to prove a costly miss as Wallace scored with his first touch after 74 minutes when spotting and finding a gap at Ward’s near post.

Ward was left badly exposed nine minutes from time when Price was granted the freedom of the area to head home Mikey Johnston’s cross.

Substitute Smith scored with almost the final kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but West Brom were worthy winners.

