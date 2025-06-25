Rob Page appointed head coach at Premier League giants

Former Wales boss Rob Page has returned to football with a head coach role in the Premier League.

The Welshman who took Wales to the World Cup has been appointed the new head coach of Liverpool’s U21s group.

Page joins the Reds as successor to the long-serving Barry Lewtas after a four-year tenure as head coach of the senior Wales men’s international team, which came to an end in June 2024.

A statement on the Liverpool FC website read: The 50-year-old led his nation to the last 16 at Euro 2020 as well as qualification for the 2022 World Cup – their first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1958.

Page’s time as senior head coach was a natural progression from his period as Wales’ U21s coach, during which he also had oversight of younger age groups.

His previous managerial stints at Port Vale and Northampton Town followed the end of a distinguished 18-year playing career which brought 41 caps for Wales.

The centre-back made his way through the youth set-up at Watford and would go on to make more than 250 of his 550 career appearances for the Hornets, where he was appointed captain by Graham Taylor and named Player of the Season when they competed in the 1999-2000 Premier League.

Page also represented Sheffield United, Cardiff City, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Chesterfield before his retirement from playing in 2011.

LFC Academy director Alex Inglethorpe said: “Rob brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience to a key role as young players look to bridge that gap from Academy prospect to first-team footballer.

“His recent achievements in guiding Wales to the last 16 at Euro 2020 before qualifying for the 2022 World Cup speak for themselves but perhaps less heralded is the work that took place during his time in charge of the national team, which saw numerous pathway players make it into the senior squad.

“This is something we have seen first-hand at Liverpool with several of our Academy players making significant progress on the international stage under Rob’s guidance.

“This level of experience in transitioning young footballers towards the professional game and on to the highest levels of domestic and international football will be a significant resource for all at the Academy, especially the players.

“Myself and all the staff are greatly looking forward to working with Rob as we endeavour to continue producing players capable of playing at the highest level and in the most demanding of arenas.”

