Robbie Savage appointed Forest Green manager
Robbie Savage has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Forest Green.
The 50-year-old replaces Steve Cotterill, who was sacked last week after missing out on promotion back to the Football League.
Forest Green were knocked out in the play-off semi-finals by Southend and have now turned to former Wales international Savage to get them back into League Two.
Ex-Leicester, Birmingham and Blackburn midfielder Savage took over as Macclesfield boss last June, four years after he became a board member at the newly-established club.
Outspoken
Savage, who has also made a name for himself as an outspoken pundit since retiring as a player, oversaw several promotions as director of football before leading Macclesfield to promotion to National League North in his first year as manager.
Savage signed a new two-year deal with the Silkmen in May but has now opted to move on.
He will get to work immediately, taking training on Tuesday as the team prepare for pre-season.
He told the club website: “I feel I have an opportunity to develop a squad to create an attacking brand of football – an aggressive form of football to try and get Forest Green back into the EFL.
“I want a fast, exciting style, but the most important thing is to win games.”
