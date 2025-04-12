Robbie Savage: There are better teams than Wrexham in League One

He may have been born in Wrexham but Robbie Savage believes there are better teams than Phil Parkinson’s side in League One.

Savage, who was speaking on the BBC Five Live 606 phone-in on Saturday evening, which he hosts with former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton, said that after watching Wrexham play he’s amazed they are challenging for automatic promotion.

Discussing League One and the respective merits of those sides challenging to clinch promotion alongside newly promoted Birmingham, Savage said: “Wycombe are now a point behind Wrexham. I’ve seen both teams play, Wycombe and Wrexham, and I can’t believe both are up there.

“They’ve done amazing to be where they are, but I think there are better teams over the course of the season.”

When promoted by Sutton to elaborate on who these other teams were, the former Wales star now manager at Macclesfield, added: “I think Reading are better in terms of the group. I also think Charlton are better. It’s different styles. Listen, I’ve watched all the teams in League One. There’s some very, very good sides.

“You’ve got to say Wrexham play their way, and they do really, really well and are effective. I like Wrexham, but they didn’t play well against Reading when I went to see them. A young Reading side dominated Wrexham.

“I was so disappointed with them. I want Wrexham to go up in second place. I really, really do. It’d be brilliant for the town and the community. But when I watched the game, it was like, let’s stay in the game for 60 minutes and if it’s not going that well, let’s bring on (Steven) Fletcher, let’s get the balls in the box and try and nick a goal in the last half hour of the game.

“Listen, Phil Parkinson plays his way and he does it really well. They’re second in the league, and he’s done unbelievable. They’ve got a way of playing, and it suits them. I’m just being honest and listen, if I have players like that, I’d play that way with my players.”

Comparing Wrexham to his own swashbuckling Macclesfield side, which gained promotion from the Northern Premier League Premier Division, Savage added: “We’re dynamic, we score goals, we entertain.”

Addressing what Savage had said, Chris Sutton pressed the Welshman: “So Wrexham don’t have dynamic players, is that what you’re saying?”

To which the 606 host replied: “I wouldn’t say they have, no. I think they’ve got a way of playing that suits them really well. They’re doing pretty well, but it’s just different styles of playing. My question would be can they play that way in the Championship?”

Despite this, Savage was hopeful that if Wrexham were promoted to the Championship, their Hollywood owners would go all out to deliver another promotion challenge next season.

“I hope Wrexham out of all those teams go up. I want them to finish second, because they would have a chance in the Championship,” he said. “With the owners, what they can bring in. If they do, I think they’d be looking at playoffs. Honestly, they can bring in the players, you know, look at the size of the club now, they’re flying.”

