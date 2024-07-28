Rosie Eccles distraught after Olympic defeat

Rosie Eccles was left in tears after a controversial defeat to Poland’s Aneta Rygielska that she said “really shocked” her.

The Welsh boxer was eliminated from the women’s 66kg division on a 3-2 split decision that drew boos and jeers around the North Paris Arena.

Rygielska had a point deducted for holding and the Canadian judge gave the contest to Eccles by a four-point margin.

“A boxer knows when they have won a fight,” Eccles said ringside as she momentarily fought back the tears.

“I knew I had won the fight so I am really, really shocked. It feels like I am in a dream right now, but not a great one.

“For her to have a point taken off for spoiling, I am even more gutted.

“I don’t know what to say other than I’m really grateful to everyone that has helped get me here.”

Eccles had missed the Tokyo Games three years ago through illness and injury.

Controversial

The 26-year-old’s defeat came less than 24 hours after Team GB colleague Charley Davison suffered a controversial points defeat to Turkey’s Hatice Akbas in an opening -54kg contest.

“I’ve given my whole life for a gold medal at the Olympics,” said Eccles. “Or at least an Olympic medal to take home.

“I really would have been proud of that and to share it with all the people who have got me here.

“And my poor team-mate Charley Davison yesterday as well. She experienced the same thing.

“Both of us have not had a great time.”

The PA news agency understands Team GB officials are furious with both decisions that ended two of their boxers’ participation at the Olympics.

