Ross Moriarty returns home as career comes full circle with the Ospreys

Simon Thomas

It’s taken some 15 years, but Ross Moriarty has finally made it back to his home region as his career comes full circle.

He grew up in Swansea and was part of the Ospreys Academy age-grade set up as a teenager.

However, a move across the border to Hartpury College saw him link up with Gloucester, where he made his name, ahead of spells with the Dragons and French club Brive.

But now, at 31, the 54-cap Welsh international back rower has returned home and is making his mark with the Ospreys.

He has shown up well for them – at both 6 and 8 – over the opening weeks of the BKT URC season and will be a key physical figure in Saturday night’s clash with Glasgow Warriors at Bridgend’s Brewery Field.

St Helens

Moriarty was actually born in St Helens, on Merseyside, while his father Paul, was playing rugby league for Widnes, but he moved to Swansea at a young age.

“I grew up here, I went to school here, and growing up I always had an ambition to play for the Ospreys,” he says.

“But it just didn’t go that way for me, and I took a different route.

“It’s nice to be able to come home now.

“I actually made my professional debut against the Ospreys in Swansea, for Gloucester in the LV Cup in 2012.

“So it’s quite funny to be able to come back now and get to experience playing for them.

“This is where I am from, this is where my family is from, this is where my wife is from, so it makes sense for me to be here.

“It’s my home club, and obviously, I am close to family.

“There are some fresh faces and some old faces as well with the boys I played with for Wales in the past. It’s been good.

“I was a bit unlucky last year with injury, but I have started the season well. I’ve been enjoying my rugby and I just want to keep that up.”

Brive

After six years with Gloucester and then five at the Dragons, Moriarty joined former European Cup winners Brive in April 2023.

“I always wanted to play in France and to experience it,” he said.

“It didn’t disappoint. Brive is a massive rugby town. They would get 15,000 fans for a big game and an average of about 10 or 11,000 throughout the season.

“It was a great place, a great town. Everyone was really in it for the rugby.

“You really felt it around the town when you lost and leading up to games. It was full-on 24 hours a day. It was a great experience and I got to play with some amazing players.

“I got my love of the game back while I was there, and why I did it. So I am really happy that I went there.

“It’s a different style of rugby. It’s very physical over there and also a very open and expansive style of play. It’s tough, but enjoyable.

“I have played in every top league in Europe now – Premiership, URC, Top 14, and Pro D2.

“It’s definitely expanded my game.”

Now that he’s back in the BKT URC, what’s his take on that competition?

“Obviously, it’s different in that you are playing against the Irish, Scottish, Italian, and South African teams and everyone sort of plays different brands of rugby,” he said.

“So, no week is the same. You are always playing against new challenges.”

International recall

It’s more than three years now since the combative Moriarty last played for Wales, so is he eyeing a recall with the squad for the autumn internationals being announced next week?

“I have come home to play for the Ospreys and enjoy my rugby. That’s what I have been doing,” he replies.

“Whatever else happens outside of that is not in my control.

“I just want to enjoy playing rugby now, and I have been doing that at the Ospreys, and we will see what happens when it comes to it.”

As for the way his new side have started the season, he says: “We scored a lot of tries in South Africa against two tough teams.

“Then we had a convincing win last weekend against Zebre, and we want to keep that up. We can score tries from anywhere, and it’s enjoyable to be on the pitch when we are playing like that.”