Rugby club brings airport to standstill with rousing version of Welsh classic

When Nantymoel RFC set off for a rugby tour in Canada they decided to mark the occasion with an impromptu flashmob at Gatwick Airport. As you do.

They made quite the impressions on fellow travellers with near to 80 members of the club stopping onlookers in their tracks with a powerful and stirring rendition of Calon Lân, which they described as ‘the first song on the tour’.

A post on the club’s Facebook page credited Peter Gapper as the music man responsible for hours of practice with the squad on a repertoire of songs to be performed in between matches in Canada.

Since subsequently arriving in North America, the team have wasted no time in acclimatising themselves. Between training they took in a baseball game at the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, before readying themselves for their first game.

And it was great news for the Welsh boys as they beat Oakville Crusaders Rugby Club 31-26. Now that is something to sing about.

Pob lwc for the rest of the tour lads.

Follow the club on their Canada adventures HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

