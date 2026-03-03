Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac to mark five years at Wrexham with live commentary

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will mark five years at the helm by doing live commentary on their match against Swansea this month.

The Hollywood duo took over the then non-League club in 2021 and have overseen three successive promotions, with Wrexham now pushing for a place in the Premier League.

The Red Dragons will take on Welsh rivals Swansea in the Championship on Friday, March 13 at the Stok Cae Ras, and Reynolds and Mac will offer live match analysis along with contributions from fans.

The pair said on wrexhamafc.co.uk: “As with our decision to take over Wrexham five years ago, we genuinely have no idea how this is going to go, but we will give it our best.

“Neither of us have called a sporting event of any variety, let alone a sport we basically learned the rules of five years ago. Either way, it will be another unpredictable day at the Stok Cae Ras and we can’t wait.

“We’re grateful to our partners at the EFL and Sky Sports, the latter of which we hope is ready with the bleep button.”

Wrexham sit sixth in the table in the final play-off position after three successive wins and play Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

“From the very beginning of Rob and Ryan’s ownership, we have strived as a Club to do things differently,” said Michael Williamson, CEO of Wrexham.

“The first-ever Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan, together with Sky Sports and the EFL, continues on this theme and allows Wrexham fans globally yet another unique way of following our match with Swansea in a world where sport and entertainment collide.”

Live from Wrexham with Rob & Ryan will be produced by Sky Sports and air live on March 13 during the Wrexham vs. Swansea City match at 8:00 PM GMT / 4:00 PM EDT / 1:00 PM PDT.

Fans can watch via Sky Sports Football in the UK and on Paramount+ in the U.S.