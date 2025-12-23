Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s generous festive gesture to Wrexham fans

Christmas is a an expensive time for all of us.

For loyal football fans, tickets and travel make following their club home and away especially financially challenging.

That’s why Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac are doing their bit to help.

Wrexham today annoucned that they will be laying on free supporters’ travel to the club’s New Year’s Day fixture at Blackburn Rovers.

A statement on the Wrexham AFC website read:

Wrexham AFC are pleased to announce we will be subsidising supporter travel for our New Year’s Day trip away to Blackburn Rovers.

As a Football Club, we would like to thank all supporters who have travelled to support us on the road so far this season, including our recent mid-week trips at great expense.

You can claim your free, official supporter travel via our eTicketing website. We will be taking ten coaches in total, and places will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

Supporters who have already purchased away travel do not need to take any further action. Your tickets will remain valid and money will be refunded into your banks in the next 3-5 working days. Supporters who have booked onto our wheelchair accessible travel will also be refunded – though please note we are fully booked on this service.

Coach tickets are one per person, and must be assigned to a supporter before checking out. For details of how to link your friends and family network, see this article.

Tickets for the match at Ewood Park are also still available to purchase, and we would encourage all supporters to buy their tickets before purchasing supporter travel.

For full ticket information, see this article, or to purchase head to our eTicketing website.

Please note, on official supporter travel, all under-14s must be accompanied by an adult and alcohol is strictly prohibited by law.