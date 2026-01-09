Ryan Reynolds chats to fans at Wrexham’s FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest

Sam Hall, Press Association

Wrexham FC co-owner Ryan Reynolds chatted to fans as he attended the FA Cup match against Premier League opposition Nottingham Forest.

The Hollywood actor, 49, co-owns the Welsh Championship club with his friend Rob Mac, star of TV sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Reynolds spoke with fans before kick-off at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

The actor wore multiple layers, including a blue Wrexham-branded coat and brown gloves, on a cold evening in Wales.

Reynolds was delighted by his side’s display which saw Wrexham take a two-goal lead, until a Forest fightback left the score at 3-3 to send the tie into extra time, before the home team prevailed in a penalty shootout.

Reynolds and Mac bought Wrexham for £2 million in February 2021 and have led the Welsh club out of the fifth division, known as the National League, and into the second tier of English football.

They are now fighting for play-off contention for a place in the Premier League.

Last month, manager Phil Parkinson said Reynolds and Mac’s presence at the club “lifts the whole place”.

The pair’s time with the club has been documented in the FX series Welcome To Wrexham, which has earned 10 Emmys.

