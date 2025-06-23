Ryan Reynolds’ emotional farewell message to Paul Mullin

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has posted an emotional message to Paul Mullin after it was confirmed the prolific striker had left the club to join Wigan on loan until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The forward, a central figure in Wrexham’s rise under co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has scored 110 goals in 172 games since arriving from Cambridge nearly four years ago.

The 30-year-old even had a non-speaking cameo role in Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine as ‘Welshpool’, a Welsh version of Deadpool.

Posting a video on his Instagram account, movie star Reynolds wrote: ‘I can’t imagine seeing Mulls on loan and in another kit. We wouldn’t be where we are without his heart, skill and work ethic. We love you, @paulmullin12. SPM ‘

The video which featured many of Mullin’s goals ended with the words ‘Take good care of him Wigan. We love you Paul’.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told the club website: “I’d like to wish Paul all the best for his loan move.

“It’s a good opportunity for him to get back to playing regular first-team football and I’m sure he’s going to be a great signing for Wigan Athletic.”

Mullin’s game-time at Wrexham was limited following surgery on a long-standing back issue last summer.

He started just nine league games last season and made a further 17 appearances off the bench as Wrexham won a third successive promotion to play Championship football next season.

Mullin told Wigan’s website: “I’m excited for the next part of my story.

“As a player, I give absolutely everything and work as hard as I can.”

