Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in shock as Wrexham draw Chelsea in the FA Cup

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has posted a video of him and Hollywood pal Hugh Jackman discovering who Wrexham were to meet in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

And his reaction when the Dragons were paired with Premier League giants Chelsea didn’t disappoint.

When you’re the Hollywood co-owner of a football club which keeps making new stories, this is yet another sizeable plot twist in the rags to riches tale of the north Wales club.

Sat with his good mate, film star Hugh Jackman, there was disbelief, shock and a double take when it was confirmed that Phil Parkinson’s side would be hosting Premier League opposition in the next round of the FA Cup.

When Jackamn confirms to Reynolds that it’s Chelsea, there’s a smattering of swear words from the Wrexham co-owner and an excited ‘it’s who you wanted’ from the Wolverine star.

If nothing else it shows Reynolds is just a fan like everyone else and his reaction is absolutely priceless.

The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup took place earlier this evening – and Wrexham fans were overjoyed with who they’ll face in a home tie.

One of the glamour games of the next round will see Phil Parkinson’s men take on Premier League giants Chelsea at the Stok Cae Ras.

The game is sure to be selected for TV and is one of the highlights of the draw.

The draw itself was held live from Macclesfield prior to their fourth round match against Brentford on Monday evening, which the Bees won 1-0.

Presented by Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist, the draw was made by Joe Cole and Karen Carney.

FA Cup fifth-round draw in full:

Fulham v Southampton

Port Vale or Bristol City v Sunderland

Newcastle v Manchester City

Leeds v Norwich

Mansfield v Arsenal

Wolves v Liverpool

Wrexham v Chelsea

West Ham v Brentford

Ties to be played from March 6-9.

A statement on the Wrexham AFC website following the draw read:

Wrexham AFC will host Chelsea in the Fifth Round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Red Dragons beat fellow Championship side Ipswich Town in the Fourth Round, thanks to a 34th minute Josh Windass strike, which was enough to earn victory over The Tractor Boys and progress to the Fifth Round for the first time since 1997.

Wrexham and Chelsea last met in the FA Cup back in 1982, with The Blues coming out victorious after a second replay. However, the two sides have played since then – meeting twice in pre-season. The first time in front of 50,596 supporters at Kenan Stadium in 2023 and then again in the at Levi’s Stadium, the Superbowl LX venue, in 2024.

All Fifth Round ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday March 7, with ticket information for the Cup tie released to supporters in the coming weeks.