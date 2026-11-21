George Sessions, Press Association

A star-studded list of attendees joined Roberto De Zerbi in the West Stand for Tottenham’s 2-0 home win over Ipswich.

De Zerbi was forced to serve a touchline ban for Saturday’s match after he picked up a third yellow card of the season during the defeat at Leeds before the international break and took his place near to technical director Johan Lange.

A few seats along was Spurs chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, who was captured in conversation with Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds and Hamlet actor Sir Kenneth Branagh before the Premier League match.

The appearance of Deadpool actor Reynolds at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may have raised eyebrows given Wrexham were in action 140 miles away at Lincoln at the same time, but he did get to witness a special full debut for 18-year-old Luca Williams-Barnett.

Williams-Barnett scored after 15 minutes and set up Dominic Solanke six minutes into the second half to delight Spurs fan Branagh.

Academy graduate Williams-Barnett, wearing the number 68, left to a standing ovation in the 64th minute and five minutes later Danny Kelly was remembered with a minute’s applause after his death at the age of 69 on November 11.

A video of Tottenham supporter Kelly, who was a former NME and Q magazine editor and a host for talkSPORT, was also played at half-time of when the popular broadcaster listed his 100 reasons why he supports the north London club.