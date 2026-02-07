Ryan Reynolds wears hoodie with hilarious message to Wrexham player

Ryan Reynolds turned up at the Racecourse today sporting a very fetching red hoodie. So far, so what. However, emblazoned upon the front of the item of clothing was a hilarious message to star player Ollie Rathbone.

The striking words read ‘Ollie Rathbone have my children!’ Now before Mrs Ryan Reynolds – Blake Lively – has her nose put out of joint, there is a story behind the message.

For the uninitiated it stems from last week’s sensational comeback victory against QPR when a late, late rocket in added on time from the cultivate boot of Ollie Rathbone gave the Dragons a dramatic victory, much to the disdain and pain of Hoops’ fans.

The message on the Wrexham co-owner’s hoodie is a nod to a very excitable commentary from club commentator Mark Griffiths, who screamed those words after losing his mind (in a good way) in the final seconds of the game as Wrexham took all three points, thanks to Ollie Rathbone.

The Hollywood actor was pictured wearing the hoodie at today’s game against high-flying Millwall. Sadly, it appears it wasn’t a lucky garment as the Dragons went down 2-0 in a 3rd fought game against Championship play-off rivals Millwall.

Still, we’re sure that if they were to go on sale, those hoodies would sell like the proverbial hotcakes!

