S4C announces coverage of the British & Irish Lions Tour

S4C will broadcast this year’s Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Men’s Tour to Australia 2025, beginning with exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the opening match in a historic co-production partnership with Irish television channel, TG4.

S4C and TG4 will join forces to bring free-to-air coverage of the Lions first-ever fixture in Ireland, and the first sports co-production between the two public service broadcasters.

The opening match of the 2025 Tour will take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 20 at 20:00 as the Lions face World Cup semi-finalists Argentina.

The game will be broadcast live and free-to-air exclusively on S4C in the UK and TG4 in Ireland, kicking off the Lions tour under Head Coach Andy Farrell.

Following the Dublin clash, the Lions will depart for Australia for the nine-game tour, including Three Test matches against Australia.

Welsh internationals

Among those named in this year’s squad are Welsh internationals Jac Morgan and Tomos Williams, following strong performances during the recent Six Nations Championship.

S4C will also broadcast extensive same-day highlights of each game every evening, with all matches available live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Sarra Elgan will present live coverage of the Lions first game in Dublin, against Argentina, alongside former Lions legends Jamie Roberts and Dwayne Peel. Lauren Jenkins will be reporting pitchside, with Gareth Charles and Gwyn Jones in the commentary box.

Shortly after each game in Australia, look out for candid comment and informed analysis in the vodcast, LlewFod. Sarra will be joined by a host of former Welsh Lions, including Ken Owens, Jamie Roberts, Mike Phillips and Shane Williams for their thoughts on the day’s action. LlewFod will be available on all S4C’s digital platforms, including YouTube and Spotify.

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, said: “It is fantastic that our first ever match in Ireland will have both Welsh and Irish language commentary thanks to S4C and TG4.

“Adding these free-to-air highlights compliments our existing broadcast mix alongside Sky Sports, who are the exclusive broadcast partner of The British & Irish Lions Tour in the UK and ROI.

“And this latest partnership will bring fans even closer to the action as we embark on what promises to be a memorable Tour of Australia.”

Exclusive coverage

Sue Butler, S4C’s Head of Sport, said: “We’re delighted to bring live and exclusive free-to-air coverage of the opening match of The British & Irish Lions Tour to audiences in Wales and across the UK on S4C.

“Viewers can also enjoy extensive same-day highlights of every match during the Tour, bringing all the key moments and expert analysis to fans each evening.

“This historic fixture marks the first time the Lions will play in Ireland, and we’re pleased to be working alongside our partners at TG4 to deliver it.

“It’s a great way to start what promises to be an exciting summer of rugby on S4C.”

Rónán Ó Coistealbha, Head of Sport at TG4, said: “TG4 is delighted to be part of the upcoming British & Irish Lions fixture on June 20.

“We look forward to working closely with our partners at S4C to deliver an exceptional viewing experience on television and online.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase top-level rugby and celebrate the strong connection between our nations through sport.”

The British & Irish Lions is a unique rugby union team comprising players from the national teams of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

The Lions men tour every four years. This year’s Tour follows a competitive 2025 Six Nations campaign, which played a key role in shaping this year’s Lions squad.

20/06/2025 Lions v Argentina 19:30 Live 28/06/2025 Western Force v Lions 20:00 Highlights 02/07/2025 Queensland Reds v Lions 21:00 Highlights 05/07/2025 NSW Waratahs v Lions 20:00 Highlights 09/07/2025 ACT Brumbies v Lions 22:15 Highlights 12/07/2025 Invitational AU & NZ v Lions 20:00 Highlights 19/07/2025 Australia v Lions 20:00 Highlights 22/07/2025 First Nations & Pasifika XV v Lions 20:00 Highlights 26/07/2025 Australia v Lions 20:00 Highlights 02/08/2025 Australia v Lions 20:00 Highlights

Welsh and English commentary will be available on Lions v Argentina match in Dublin on S4C.

Welsh commentary available on highlights programmes.

