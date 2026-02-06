S4C expands Six Nations coverage with live YouTube streaming

S4C has confirmed that Wales’ U20 Six Nations matches will be streamed live on YouTube for the first time.

The coverage will run alongside the channel’s usual television and digital coverage on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, an addition to S4C’s newly agreed four-year deal with Six Nations Rugby.

Under the agreement, S4C will show all five of Wales’ matches live in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations and the U20 Six Nations, as well as extended highlights of every Wales fixture in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

For the first time, Wales’ U20 Six Nations matches will be available with both Welsh and English-language commentary on linear television, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube channel – ensuring audiences in Wales and beyond can follow the action on all S4C platforms.

Sarra Elgan will present S4C’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations coverage, with Gareth Charles commentating and Lauren Jenkins reporting. Guest analysts across the tournament include Jonathan Davies, Stephen Jones, Ken Owens, Robin McBryde, Sioned Harries and Jamie Roberts.

For the U20 Six Nations, Lloyd Lewis will present all matches. Commentary teams will feature Rhodri Gomer and Gruff McKee, with Dave Rogers leading English-language commentary. Guest contributors include Billy McBryde, Theo Cabango, Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies and Dyddgu Hywel.

Wales flanker and Scarlets captain Josh Macleod said: “The main focus of this championship is to build on the autumns and try to perform every week and then build on each performance as we go through.”

Discussing the importance of the supporters, he added: “It means the world in the Six Nations – they are very important to us, we can hear them from the stands and it is very important.”

Scarlets and Wales hooker Ryan Elias reflected on what the Guinness Six Nations means to him: “I’ve been lucky and played in a couple of Guinness Six Nations games over the years – but it’s just as special to me as a player now.”

“It was a dream for me growing up – I remember being a young boy watching the Six Nations games and we always had the ball kicking the ball around hoping we would reach this level and now to be here – it’s very special.”

“Everyone is at the top of their game – especially in the Guinness Six Nations, every team wants to win and there is a level of intensity in the games – it’s fierce and brings something different to you as players.”

S4C’s coverage of the Guinness Six Nations is produced by Whisper Cymru.