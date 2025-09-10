S4C renews broadcast deal for United Rugby Championship coverage

S4C has renewed its broadcast rights for the United Rugby Championship (URC), ensuring continued free-to-air coverage of the competition in the UK for the next two seasons.

Under the new agreement, S4C will show a live match featuring a Welsh region in every round of the competition, with an additional second Welsh fixture broadcast on a deferred live basis.

In total, the 2025–26 season will feature 20 live games and 18 deferred broadcasts across the channel.

S4C has broadcast the league in every one of its 24 seasons, dating back to the launch of the original Celtic League in 2001. This renewal further cements S4C’s status as the home of Welsh rugby.

Sue Butler, S4C’s Head of Sport, said:

“We are delighted to renew our commitment to live coverage of the URC from September onwards. S4C has always been there for the Welsh regions, with the free-to-air coverage that is so important for the game in Wales.

“We’re looking forward to following the progress of the Welsh regions, with both Welsh and English commentary available on all our platforms for this new season.”

“Balance”

Martin Anayi, CEO of the United Rugby Championship, said: “Our partnership with S4C holds so much value due to their belief in the league from day one. They saw the vision initially held by the Celtic League and embraced our expansion to Italy and then South Africa. They have showcased the extraordinary moments and backed us in the toughest of times.

“They have broadcast the crowning of Scarlets and Ospreys championship teams, and for a quarter century they have focused their cameras on legends of the Welsh and international game who have gone toe-to-toe in our league.

“As a league, we are grateful to ensure that free-to-air coverage of the URC continues across the UK and Ireland thanks to this extension with S4C, and the renewal with TG4 which we announced a few months ago. Professional sport must walk a tightrope in terms of ensuring the game is well resourced while also providing access and awareness to new fans.

“We are glad to maintain that balance in our new broadcast cycle and I would like to thank everyone at S4C for their continued support of the league and Welsh Rugby.”

All URC live games will be available on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and on S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube channel. English-language commentary will be available on these live broadcasts across all platforms. (Deferred matches will be available in Welsh only.)

Live coverage begins with Cardiff Rugby v Lions on Saturday 27 September at 19:15 (KO 19:45).

In addition to the URC, S4C will broadcast Super Rygbi Cymru, Wales’ top domestic competition, which returns on Friday 12 September when Newport face Llandovery in the opening match with coverage on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and on S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube channel.

For the first time, there will be one live game in every round of Super Rygbi Cymru, with coverage available in both Welsh and English on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube channel.

In addition, highlights from every single match – all 99 games – will be available on YouTube and a weekly highlights show on Tuesday nights featuring every game played. English commentary will be available on Tuesday nights

S4C’s live URC Fixtures for 2025/26: R1 – Saturday September 27

Cardiff v Lions, KO: 19:45 R1 – Sunday, September 28 Scarlets v Munster, 16:25 (deferred) R2 – Friday, October 3

Dragons v Sharks, KO: 20:05 R3 – Friday, October 10

Scarlets v DHL Stormers, KO: 19:45 R4 – Friday, October 17

Dragons v Cardiff, KO: 19:45 R5 – Saturday, October 25

Cardiff v Edinburgh, KO: 19:45 R6 – Saturday, November 29

Scarlets v Glasgow Warriors, KO: 19:45 R7 – Saturday, December 20

Ospreys v Munster, KO: 17:30 R8 – Friday, December 26

Scarlets v Ospreys, KO: 17:30 R9 – Thursday, January 1

Dragons v Scarlets, KO: 15:00 R10 – Friday, January 23

Ospreys v Lions, KO: 19:45 R11 – Friday, January 30

Benetton v Scarlets, KO: 19:45 R11 – Saturday, January 31 Ospreys v Dragons, KO: 19:45 R12 – Friday, February 27

Cardiff v Leinster, KO: 19:45 R13 – Friday, March 20

Scarlets v Zebre Parma, KO: 19:45 R14 – Saturday, March 28 Leinster v Scarlets, KO: 17:30 R15 – Friday, April 17

Dragons v Vodacom Bulls, KO: 19:45 R16 – Friday, Apr 24

Cardiff v Ospreys, KO: 19:45 R17 – Friday, May 8

Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff, KO: 19:45 R18 – Saturday, May 16

Scarlets v Dragons, KO: 17:15