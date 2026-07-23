S4C renews three-year Welsh domestic football agreement

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C has extended its long-running partnership with the Football Association of Wales, securing another three years of free-to-air coverage of Welsh domestic football.

The new agreement means S4C’s Sgorio programme will remain the official broadcast partner of the domestic game through to 2029, marking its 19th consecutive season covering Welsh football.

More than 40 live matches will be shown each season across the Novira Cymru Premier, Genero Adran Leagues and the men’s and women’s Welsh Cup competitions, including both cup finals.

Coverage will continue to be available free of charge on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Sgorio’s YouTube channel, with commentary in both Welsh and English.

The announcement comes ahead of a new era for the Cymru Premier, which expands to 16 clubs this season.

Four of Sgorio’s first eight selected Cymru Premier fixtures will be played on Friday evenings, with Saturdays also remaining a regular match day for live broadcasts.

The new campaign begins on 31 July when Barry Town United host Cambrian United in the Cymru Premier, with the match streamed live across S4C’s digital platforms.

S4C has also increased its commitment to women’s football, with 10 live matches each season from the Genero Adran Premier, the Genero Adran Trophy and the Bute Energy Cup.

In addition to live coverage, supporters will continue to receive highlights, analysis, goals and exclusive digital content through Sgorio and S4C Chwaraeon’s online channels.

Sue Butler, Head of Sport at S4C, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Football Association of Wales and to extend our coverage of Welsh domestic football into a third decade at an exciting time for fans as the Cymru Premier increases to 16 clubs.

“S4C has been at the forefront of Welsh domestic football coverage and S4C remains the leading free-to-air broadcaster of Welsh domestic football, bringing supporters live action, highlights and stories from clubs and communities across Wales.”

Key role

Jack Sharp, the FAW’s Head of Domestic Leagues, said the broadcaster had played a key role in raising the profile of the game.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with S4C, which will see an increased number of domestic football fixtures broadcast free to air for supporters across the UK,” he said.

“S4C has long been a fantastic champion of Welsh football, and it was important to ensure our relationship continued as we embark on an exciting new adventure in the Novira Cymru Premier.

“Expanding our free-to-air coverage alongside the launch of Cymru Football TV has been a key pillar of our broadcasting strategy. Working with S4C, we will enhance the visibility, accessibility and reach of the domestic game, ensuring more supporters than ever before can engage with Welsh football, helping us continue to grow the profile of our competitions.”

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