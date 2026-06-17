S4C secures rights to new Nations Championship

Nation Cymru staff

S4C will broadcast live coverage of all Wales’s matches in rugby’s new Nations Championship competition over the next four years.

Starting this summer, the Nations Championship is a biennial series pitting northern hemisphere teams against their southern counterparts. In the competition’s first year, Wales will play seven matches – three in July and four during the autumn window in November. All results will contribute to an overall championship table with the final game, determining Wales’s overall finishing position.

Coverage begins on Saturday 4 July, when Wales face Fiji at Cardiff City Stadium. Fiji will stage their home fixtures in the northern hemisphere.

Wales will play two further matches during the summer window, travelling to Argentina on 11 July before facing South Africa on 18 July.

In the competition’s first year, S4C will show seven matches – three in July and four during the autumn window in November.

Coverage will be available on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Sarra Elgan will present the coverage and will be joined by Ken Owens and Sioned Harries. Commentary will be provided by Gareth Charles and Gwyn Jones.

Sarra Elgan said: “It’s a real privilege to be part of bringing such a significant new competition as the Nations Championship to S4C audiences. It’s an exciting time for international rugby, and the new format adds a fresh dimension to the game.”

“I’m really looking forward to telling the stories, capturing the atmosphere and sharing the excitement on screen alongside a fantastic team, and bringing it all to Welsh-speaking audiences across Wales.”

WRU Chief Commercial Officer, Tomos Grace shared: “S4C’s ongoing commitment to Welsh rugby through its coverage of the Nations Championship is incredibly important for the game in Wales.

“This is a major new international tournament bringing together the best of the northern and southern hemisphere teams. We’re grateful to S4C for contributing to making it available to as many Welsh language fans as possible.

“Welsh rugby belongs to everyone in Wales. S4C’s visibility plays a significant role in bringing Welsh-language audiences and supporters together and we thank S4C for their ongoing support across all levels of the game.”

Tom Harrison, CEO of Six Nations Rugby added: “Created by the game, for the game, its players and the fans, the Nations Championship is more than just a tournament, it is a catalyst of growth for a sport that is ready to go truly global.

“The Nations Championship will stand alongside the best tournaments and events in world sport, by sharing the same key ingredients that set them apart: jeopardy, unpredictability, and elite athletes competing at the highest levels delivering incredible sporting drama. Every fixture in July and November is unmissable, and the comprehensive access fans have through global broadcast partnership means that fans need never miss a moment of the action.”

For more information, visit the Nations Championship website