S4C secures Tour de France broadcast rights for 2026

S4C has secured the rights to broadcast the Tour de France in 2026, allowing viewers to follow the cycling race through a combination of live stages and highlights.

Welsh language coverage of the 2026 race will run from 4–26 July, with highlights and live race coverage across S4C and its digital platforms.

The 2026 Tour will get underway in Barcelona on 4 July before finishing on the Champs‑Élysées in Paris on 26 July.

In 2027, the race will start in Edinburgh on 2 July before concluding in Paris on 25 July, with opening stages across Scotland, England and Wales.

S4C is also in negotiations to cover the Tour de France in 2027 when it begins in the UK and passes through Wales for the first time in its history.

This year, the presenting team includes Rhodri Gomer, Peredur ap Gwynedd, Gruff Lewis and Manon Lloyd.

Peredur ap Gwynedd said: “I am very happy that S4C is broadcasting the Tour de France once again, for the 13th year in a row. It’s pretty bonkers that we’ve broadcast the race since 2014.

“And of course, with a stage of the Tour taking place in Wales next year, the word ‘exciting’ doesn’t even come close to how I feel about the future!”

The coverage, sub-licensed from TNT Sports, will be produced for S4C by Sunset & Vine.