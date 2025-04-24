S4C to broadcast all Wales matches live from UEFA Women’s Euro 2025

S4C will show live coverage of Wales’ UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 campaign, broadcasting all three of the national team’s group stage fixtures.

This July marks a milestone for Welsh women’s football, as the national team prepares to make its debut at a major tournament. Wales secured their place at the Euros after beating the Republic of Ireland 3-2 on aggregate in the tournament’s play-offs.

Wales have been drawn in Group D. Their first game is against the Netherlands on Saturday 5 July at 17:00, then France on Wednesday 9 July at 20:00 before facing the reigning champions, England’s Lionesses, on Sunday 13 July at 20:00.

All matches will be broadcast live on S4C, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer.

BBC Wales will produce the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 live coverage for S4C.

Sioned Dafydd will front S4C’s coverage, along with expert analysis from Gwennan Harries Owain Tudur Jones, with Dylan Ebenezer and commentator Nic Parry completing S4C’s presenting team.

This announcement comes ahead of a busy weekend of football on S4C, with the final of the Welsh Women’s Cup between Wrexham and Cardiff City taking place on Sunday 27 April at 17:15.