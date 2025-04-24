S4C to broadcast all Wales matches live from UEFA Women’s Euro 2025
S4C will show live coverage of Wales’ UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 campaign, broadcasting all three of the national team’s group stage fixtures.
This July marks a milestone for Welsh women’s football, as the national team prepares to make its debut at a major tournament. Wales secured their place at the Euros after beating the Republic of Ireland 3-2 on aggregate in the tournament’s play-offs.
Wales have been drawn in Group D. Their first game is against the Netherlands on Saturday 5 July at 17:00, then France on Wednesday 9 July at 20:00 before facing the reigning champions, England’s Lionesses, on Sunday 13 July at 20:00.
All matches will be broadcast live on S4C, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer.
BBC Wales will produce the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 live coverage for S4C.
Sioned Dafydd will front S4C’s coverage, along with expert analysis from Gwennan Harries Owain Tudur Jones, with Dylan Ebenezer and commentator Nic Parry completing S4C’s presenting team.
This announcement comes ahead of a busy weekend of football on S4C, with the final of the Welsh Women’s Cup between Wrexham and Cardiff City taking place on Sunday 27 April at 17:15.
Growth
Geraint Evans, S4C Chief Executive, said: “I’m very pleased that S4C can show all of Wales’ matches in this year’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025.
“We’ve seen a tremendous growth in the following for women’s matches over the last few seasons in the Genero Adran Premier on S4C. Its great that fans will now be able to follow the national team’s matches in the Euros in Welsh on S4C, the only channel where you can watch all of Wales’ matches.
“There will be additional content across S4C platforms to accompany the competition, and we are looking forward to following and supporting Rhian Wilkinson’s squad in a historic championship for our national team out in Switzerland.”
Commitment
A spokesperson for the Football Association of Wales added: “The FAW is delighted that S4C will be broadcasting Cymru’s matches in this summer’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 tournament.
“The channel’s commitment to Welsh football ensures that the sport can be watched and supported through the Welsh language as Rhian Wilkinson’s side hope to inspire the country when they make history with their first ever major tournament appearance.”
In addition to the EUROs coverage, S4C will also air highlights of Wales’ UEFA Women’s Nations League matches, including the upcoming fixtures against Denmark (30 May) and Italy (3 June).
