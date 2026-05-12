S4C to broadcast exclusive Barbarians v Wales double-header

S4C will broadcast a live and exclusive rugby double-header at Twickenham featuring Barbarians v Wales in both the men’s and women’s fixtures.

The men’s match will kick off at 2pm on Saturday 27 June 2026, followed by the women’s match at 5pm, with both games shown live and exclusively across all S4C platforms.

Sarra Elgan will present both matches on S4C, with Lauren Salter reporting pitchside.

Coverage will feature Gareth Charles as commentator for the men’s fixture, alongside expert analysis from Ken Owens and Elinor Snowsill, while Siwan Lillicrap joins for the women’s match. Additional members of the broadcast team will be announced in due course.

Sue Butler, Head of Sports at S4C, said: “We are delighted to have secured the exclusive broadcast rights to this double‑header, bringing Wales together with the Barbarians for a special day of summer rugby. These fixtures promise a great Wales day out, and we’re pleased that S4C’s coverage will be available across all platforms.

“This agreement underlines S4C’s commitment to delivering premium live sport exclusively to audiences across Wales and the UK, in both Welsh and English, and to showcasing the very best of international rugby on a global stage.”

John Spencer, President of Barbarian F.C., commented: “Barbarian F.C. and Wales have an intertwined history, with supporters of both teams enjoying the spirit and values of the game.

“This summer’s double-header against Wales is a hugely exciting fixture and the announcement that the matches will be on S4C, on free-to-air TV, broadcast by a national broadcaster, with huge rugby experience is really important.

“We want to showcase the very best of rugby and having the fixtures on S4C will allow us to reach a large audience for what will be a great day of rugby.”

Tomos Grace, WRU Chief Commercial Officer said: “We’re delighted that S4C will bring coverage of the Barbarians v Wales at Twickenham to supporters across the country and beyond.

“This fixture is always a celebration of rugby’s spirit and tradition, and it’s fantastic that fans will be able to enjoy it free-to-air, with comprehensive Welsh-language coverage at its heart alongside English provision, which is hugely important for the game in Wales.

“We look forward to what promises to be a memorable summer occasion for Welsh rugby.”

Fans will also have the opportunity to attend the double-header at Twickenham, featuring the flair and passion associated with Barbarians fixtures. Tickets are available, with further information via ticketmaster.co.uk and England Rugby.

The coverage, produced by Whisper Cymru, will feature Welsh-language and English-language commentary on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and S4C Chwaraeon’s YouTube Channel.