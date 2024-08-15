S4C to broadcast FIM British Speedway GP World Championship action live from Cardiff

S4C will broadcast live coverage of this year’s FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff on Saturday 17 August.

The roof of the Principality Stadium will be closed for racing and organisers are promising an electrifying atmosphere and a night of thrills and spills in the capital city.

But it will be every rider for himself in Cardiff as the best in the world go wheel-to-wheel around the track over 23 high-intensity races, on 500cc bikes with one gear and no brakes that accelerate faster than a Formula 1 car.

The trio teamed up to win the FIM Speedway of Nations World Championship for GB in Manchester on 13th July.

The British leg of the FIM Speedway World Championship takes place at the city’s Principality Stadium, with 16 of the best speedway riders in the world battling to top the podium, including Great Britain heroes Robert Lambert, Dan Bewley and wild card Tom Brennan.

Anticipation

Since 2001, speedway fans have flocked to Cardiff for Britain’s biggest indoor motorsport event, which is now Principality Stadium’s longest-serving third-party event.

Bewley raced to an unforgettable victory in the 2022 Cardiff round and will be determined to repeat the feat on 17th August, with the in-form Lambert and Brennan chasing their first-ever Speedway GP victories.

S4C’s presenting and commentating team for this exciting occasion will be Sarra Elgan, Chris Davies, Dyfed Evans and Gareth Rhys Owen. Sarra previously presented speedway action on Sky Sports in the 2000’s and looks forward to returning to the heart of the high-octane action at Principality Stadium this weekend.

Excitement

Sarra said: “This is one of the most exhilarating competitions that I have presented. The noise, the smell, the emotions and seeing the races is all very high-octane.

“Once again I’m looking forward to all my senses getting smashed – it’s going to be a wild ride!”

Graham Davies, S4C’s Head of Sport added: “It’s great to be able to bring all the excitement of the Speedway GP again to S4C viewers.

“We hope our comprehensive coverage of the racing will bring a new audience to speedway and to the channel.

“We’re aware that fans have flocked to Cardiff to see the action for years, and now we can extend that warm Welsh welcome to speedway fans to S4C as well.”

Newport-based FIM Speedway race director Phil Morris is proud to see live coverage of Speedway GP return to Wales’ national broadcaster.

Phil said: “Being part of the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff is always a proud moment for me as a Welshman, and it’s great that the racing will be available throughout the country live on S4C.

“This truly is a fantastic sport and it’s a pleasure to share it with viewers throughout Wales – and especially those who may be experiencing speedway for the very first time.”

Highlight

FIM Speedway World Championships director Laura Manciet shared: “It’s a huge pleasure to have S4C on board for our Cardiff event once again.

“Reaching out to new fans across Wales is an important part of promoting this event and bringing new fans to our sport. We hope fans throughout the country will tune in this Saturday and then be inspired to follow the championship more closely on discovery+ and Eurosport platforms in the months and years to come.”

The FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff is part-funded by the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “The FIM Speedway Grand Prix is one of the highlights in any motorsports fan’s calendar, and it’s great to see the UK leg of this international championship return to Cardiff this year.

“It’s particularly pleasing to see this event supported so well by S4C and local partners, providing an exciting platform to expose this sport, and the Welsh language, to a wider audience.

“This is, of course, also another spectacular event which we’ve been proud to support coming to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium – hot on the heels of a plethora of recent world-class musical and sporting occasions.”

Coverage will run live on S4C from 5.30pm on Saturday 17th August with highlights available on Tuesday 20th August from 9.00pm.